Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Announces Earnings Results

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. Rapid7 updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.020-2.090 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.370-0.44 EPS.

Rapid7 Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 1,475,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Rapid7 from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $5,315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,518,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,585,521.04. This trade represents a 3.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $27,742.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,738. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 772,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,135,356. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 114.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,136,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,148 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 535,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 144,627 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 126,891 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 207,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 120,512 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rapid7 by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

