Insider Selling: F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 8,318 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total transaction of $2,077,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,301.54. The trade was a 27.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F5 Stock Down 3.1%

FFIV stock traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.04 and a 12 month high of $346.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.95.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $240,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in F5 by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 1,398.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on F5

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.