Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Aviat Networks updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $309.94 million, a P/E ratio of 302.66 and a beta of 1.61. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aviat Networks news, SVP Gary Croke sold 6,742 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $151,088.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 45,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,013.19. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Aviat Networks by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aviat Networks by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Further Reading

