Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Aviat Networks updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.
Aviat Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $309.94 million, a P/E ratio of 302.66 and a beta of 1.61. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $26.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Aviat Networks news, SVP Gary Croke sold 6,742 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $151,088.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 45,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,013.19. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
View Our Latest Report on Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aviat Networks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.