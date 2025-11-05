Insider Selling: Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Insider Sells 29,797 Shares of Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Shafer sold 29,797 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $67,937.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 285,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,676.44. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Shafer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 20th, Andrew Shafer sold 5,000 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $12,650.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Andrew Shafer sold 5,000 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $10,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Andrew Shafer sold 5,000 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $7,900.00.

GEVO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,538,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,684. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $510.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 72.76%.The company had revenue of $43.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gevo by 5,808.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEVO. Wall Street Zen raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gevo from $1.15 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

