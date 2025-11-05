Suzanne Helen Sells 900 Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $99,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,366.08. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.79. 938,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,557. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 326.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5,385.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $124.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.46.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

