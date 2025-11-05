Entree Gold (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entree Gold (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Entree Gold Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS ERLFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,873. Entree Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $345.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Entree Gold alerts:

Entree Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Entree Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entree Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.