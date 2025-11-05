Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.66 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $1.66, Zacks reports. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.55. 369,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,393. Assurant has a 1 year low of $174.97 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.85.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

Institutional Trading of Assurant

In other Assurant news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,666,356.44. This trade represents a 13.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,549.60. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,925. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 216,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,745,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 2,977.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 129,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 125,020 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,451,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,745,000 after buying an additional 73,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,964,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.83.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

