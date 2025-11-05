C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Chairman Thomas Siebel Sells 27,545 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas Siebel sold 27,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $476,528.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,534. This trade represents a 51.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C3.ai Trading Down 7.7%

AI stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 6,834,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,558. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.96. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Westpark Capital raised shares of C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Northland Securities downgraded C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in C3.ai by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96,695 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

