Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells $3,245,700.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.57, for a total value of $3,245,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 101,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,098,674.89. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of CVNA traded down $22.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.91. 3,851,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,016. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.00 and its 200-day moving average is $332.73. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Carvana from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carvana from $490.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 8,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

