O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Earnings Results

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, Zacks reports. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. O-I Glass updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.550-1.650 EPS.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,952. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in O-I Glass by 90.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 72,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 34,407 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in O-I Glass by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 92,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

