Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.16%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Zeta Global Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of ZETA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,784,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,519. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZETA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

