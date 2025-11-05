Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $12,837.92 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Joe Ahmed Youssef Abdelrahman sold 103 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $12,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,658.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joe Ahmed Youssef Abdelrahman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Joe Ahmed Youssef Abdelrahman sold 504 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $53,867.52.

Agilysys Stock Down 4.1%

AGYS stock traded down $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.01. The company had a trading volume of 234,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 141.87 and a beta of 0.61. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $145.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agilysys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth $80,730,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Agilysys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,004,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 816,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 51,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 645,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.