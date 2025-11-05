Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Lifevantage had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 4.29%. Lifevantage updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.000-1.150 EPS.
Lifevantage stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 331,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.26. Lifevantage has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $27.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Lifevantage’s payout ratio is 24.32%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lifevantage in the first quarter worth $97,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Lifevantage by 14,484.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifevantage by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lifevantage by 5.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 106.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 126,274 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Lifevantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.
