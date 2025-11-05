The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The Hackett Group updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.380-0.400 EPS.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 418,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,389. The company has a market cap of $485.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HCKT. Wall Street Zen lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 566.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 103.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.