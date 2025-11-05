3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The 3D printing company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Zacks reports. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.90%. 3D Systems updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

3D Systems Trading Down 5.5%

NYSE DDD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 3D Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,217 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 109,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,629 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 721.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,619 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

