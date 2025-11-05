Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.96), Zacks reports. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Pampa Energia Trading Down 0.6%

PAM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,132. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 23.3% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth about $982,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

