Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,586,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 543,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
