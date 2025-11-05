Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $638,600.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 491,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,422,828.08. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.32. The company had a trading volume of 51,356,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,334,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

