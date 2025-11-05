InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading Up 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,928,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,657% from the average daily volume of 109,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
InZinc Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.
About InZinc Mining
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
