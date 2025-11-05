Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 25% – What’s Next?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) fell 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,114,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 310% from the average session volume of 271,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market cap of C$3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.
Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.
