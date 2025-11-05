Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. Oportun Financial updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 987,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,353. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPRT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Insider Activity at Oportun Financial

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 4,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $27,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 159,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,981.76. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

