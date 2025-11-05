California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09, Zacks reports. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.14%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

California Resources Trading Down 1.1%

CRC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,274. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.15. California Resources has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on California Resources from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 242.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth $106,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in California Resources by 261.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 21.7% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

