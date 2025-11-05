GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues Earnings Results

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01, Zacks reports. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. GXO Logistics updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.430-2.630 EPS.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:GXO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4,775.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

