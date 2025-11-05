Kyle Gano Sells 300 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $42,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,933,581.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $143.19. The company had a trading volume of 744,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,661. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

