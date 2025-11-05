Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Sells 118,088 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 118,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $13,580,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $23,000. This trade represents a 99.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Tuesday, November 4th, Charles Collier sold 15,404 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $1,612,952.84.

On Monday, October 6th, Charles Collier sold 15,404 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $1,591,387.24.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Charles Collier sold 112,961 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $11,860,905.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Charles Collier sold 10,269 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,018,068.66.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $1,393,878.66.

On Friday, August 22nd, Charles Collier sold 10,269 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $975,555.00.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,974. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $116.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.47, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 20,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 135,500.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $15,023,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

View Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.