CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $2,751,000.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $18.00 on Tuesday, hitting $533.92. 2,436,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,102. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $555.81. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of -448.67, a PEG ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $397,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $1,169,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.