Head-To-Head Comparison: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) & Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.0% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clipper Realty and Service Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Service Properties Trust 2 2 0 0 1.50

Earnings & Valuation

Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.59%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Clipper Realty.

This table compares Clipper Realty and Service Properties Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $148.77 million 0.41 -$2.50 million ($1.03) -3.63 Service Properties Trust $1.89 billion 0.17 -$275.53 million ($1.67) -1.18

Clipper Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -9.53% N/A -1.16% Service Properties Trust -14.73% -34.61% -3.95%

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Clipper Realty pays out -36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Clipper Realty beats Service Properties Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

(Get Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of December 31, 2023, SVC also owned 752 service-focused retail net lease properties totaling approximately 13.3 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.