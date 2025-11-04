Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Should You Buy?

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,078.58 and last traded at GBX 1,041. Approximately 514,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 291,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 963.

Diversified Energy Trading Up 8.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.76, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,057.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,058.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £796.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company (DEC) is focused on acquiring and enhancing onshore gas and oil producing assets and related midstream properties in the United States. Our primary and historical area of operations are within the prolific Appalachian Basin, with additional operations in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas announced with our entry to that region in 2021.

