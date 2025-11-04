KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share and revenue of $6.0330 million for the quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. On average, analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 739,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,402. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $543.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.15.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $144,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 386,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,262.76. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $38,893.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 119,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,298.02. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 26,856 shares of company stock worth $374,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

