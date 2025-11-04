ADT (NYSE:ADT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. ADT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.850-0.890 EPS.
ADT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. 16,031,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,351,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of ADT by 75.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 29.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 262,480 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADT by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
About ADT
ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.
