Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ANET traded down $4.18 on Tuesday, hitting $153.41. 8,271,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,020. The firm has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.11. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,325,040 shares of company stock worth $611,632,257 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

