NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.27 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.6750.

NEC Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of -0.47.

About NEC

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

