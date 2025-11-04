Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 2.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Melius initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.