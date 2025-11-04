BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MUE stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.