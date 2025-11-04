Tufton Capital Management Sells 3,782 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after acquiring an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,497,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,259,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,919 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,371,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,990,000 after purchasing an additional 542,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,953,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 523,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.4%

WFC opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

