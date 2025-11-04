Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The firm had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.340 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2%

LSCC opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $80.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,819.24. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $257,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,296.48. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,392 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.8% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

