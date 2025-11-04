Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 387,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 142,346 shares.The stock last traded at $1.0222 and had previously closed at $1.10.

Deep Yellow Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

