Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $112.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

In other news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,660. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,748,000 after purchasing an additional 603,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 207,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,212,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,593,000 after purchasing an additional 144,870 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHP opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $592.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.380 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.79%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

