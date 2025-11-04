Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 15,830 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Milestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.