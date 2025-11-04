Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Here’s Why

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19 and last traded at GBX 19. Approximately 270,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 172,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Up 11.8%

The firm has a market cap of £23.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41.

Get Pebble Beach Systems Group alerts:

Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Pebble Beach Systems Group had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 158.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebble Beach Systems Group plc will post 1.801406 EPS for the current year.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.