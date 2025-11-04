Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNDX. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

SNDX stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,581,407.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,027.01. This trade represents a 34.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $304,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 191,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,525.92. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 195,707 shares of company stock worth $3,183,904 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,305,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 38,394 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $3,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 110,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

