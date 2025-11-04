Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $495.5290 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.33. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on WPM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,481,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,435,000 after purchasing an additional 507,577 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 904,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 116.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 636,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,657 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 410,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,359,000 after purchasing an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 371,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

