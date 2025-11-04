Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Up 18.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) traded up 18.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. 108,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 841% from the average session volume of 11,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$642,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About Nexus Gold

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.