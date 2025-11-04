Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 735,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSPN. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 620.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.58. 219,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,994. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $702.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

