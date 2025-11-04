iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Short Interest Update

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 123.8% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of IBLC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 3.24. iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

