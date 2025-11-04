Insider Selling: Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Sells 94,063 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 94,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $121,341.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,147,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,416.90. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 114,044 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $145,976.32.

On Thursday, October 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $208,072.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 69,068 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $113,271.52.

On Monday, October 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 72,709 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $125,059.48.

HOWL remained flat at $1.31 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,803. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOWL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

