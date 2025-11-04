Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

AESI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,160. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 34.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 43.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

