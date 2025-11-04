5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 9.64%.

5N Plus Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLSF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.90. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $14.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

