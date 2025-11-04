iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Short Interest Up 53.5% in October

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 80,600 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the September 30th total of 52,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance
AOA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.47. 68,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $83.62. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $90.35.
About iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
See Also
