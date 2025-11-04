iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Short Interest Up 53.5% in October

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 80,600 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the September 30th total of 52,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.47. 68,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $83.62. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

About iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.