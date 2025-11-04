Short Interest in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Rises By 52.1%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,490,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,490,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 721.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUST traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.76. 11,211,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $70.76.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

